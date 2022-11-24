©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Officials search for solutions to exploding electric bike batteries

By Matthew Schuerman
Published November 24, 2022 01:25 PM

Electric bikes are catching on. But damaged or improperly charged batteries can explode and cause deadly fires, as has happened repeatedly in New York City. Officials are searching for solutions.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Matthew Schuerman
