©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for KPCC comes from:
Become a KPCC Sponsor
ELECTION RESULTS: Get the latest returns for the city and county of L.A., plus key state and federal races.

Swamp pop artist Tommy McLain on his new album, "I Ran Down Every Dream"

By Jonaki Mehta
Christopher IntagliataAilsa Chang
Published November 10, 2022 01:36 PM

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with swamp pop artist Tommy McLain about releasing a new album for the first time in 40 years and what the genre means to him.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Jonaki Mehta
Jonaki Mehta is a producer for All Things Considered. Before ATC, she worked at Neon Hum Media where she produced a documentary series and talk show. Prior to that, Mehta was a producer at Member station KPCC and director/associate producer at Marketplace Morning Report, where she helped shape the morning's business news.
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.