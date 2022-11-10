©2022 Southern California Public Radio
ELECTION RESULTS: Get the latest returns for the city and county of L.A., plus key state and federal races.

Biden assesses midterm results — even as some key races remain undecided

By Leila Fadel
Tamara Keith
Published November 10, 2022 04:13 AM

In his first formal news conference since January, President Biden laid out his legislative agenda for the next two years and teased a 2024 reelection run.

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. In that time, she has chronicled the final years of the Obama administration, covered Hillary Clinton's failed bid for president from start to finish and thrown herself into documenting the Trump administration, from policy made by tweet to the president's COVID diagnosis and the insurrection. In the final year of the Trump administration and the first year of the Biden administration, she focused her reporting on the White House response to the COVID-19 pandemic, breaking news about global vaccine sharing and plans for distribution of vaccines to children under 12.