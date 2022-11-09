©2022 Southern California Public Radio
ELECTION RESULTS: Get the latest returns for the city and county of L.A., plus key state and federal races.

Tuesday was the final voting day of the 2022 midterm elections

By Steve Inskeep
Rachel MartinSusan DavisClaudia Grisales
Published November 9, 2022 02:26 AM

We examine how midterm election results are taking shape across the country, and what it means for President Biden's agenda.

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, and a founding host of NPR's award-winning morning news podcast Up First. Martin's interviews take listeners behind the headlines to understand the people at the center of those stories.
Susan Davis
Susan Davis is a congressional correspondent for NPR and a co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast. She has covered Congress, elections, and national politics since 2002 for publications including USA TODAY, The Wall Street Journal, National Journal and Roll Call. She appears regularly on television and radio outlets to discuss congressional and national politics, and she is a contributor on PBS's Washington Week with Robert Costa. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Philadelphia native.
Claudia Grisales
Claudia Grisales is a congressional correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk.