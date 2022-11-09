©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for KPCC comes from:
Become a KPCC Sponsor
ELECTION RESULTS: Get the latest returns for the city and county of L.A., plus key state and federal races.

How the hot-button issues of abortion and inflation played out in Midterm elections

By Rachel Martin
Danielle Kurtzleben
Published November 9, 2022 02:26 AM

Heading into the midterm elections, abortion rights and the economy were very important issues to voters.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, and a founding host of NPR's award-winning morning news podcast Up First. Martin's interviews take listeners behind the headlines to understand the people at the center of those stories.
Danielle Kurtzleben
Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.