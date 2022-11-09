©2022 Southern California Public Radio
ELECTION RESULTS: Get the latest returns for the city and county of L.A., plus key state and federal races.

Ahead of Midterms, the White House insisted Biden's programs were popular

By Rachel Martin
Don GonyeaTamara Keith
Published November 9, 2022 06:27 AM

Control of congress is undetermined but we do know that the overwhelming victories that the GOP predicted did not happen, despite historic trends that usually give the party out of power huge wins.

