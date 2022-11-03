©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for KPCC comes from:
Become a KPCC Sponsor
PROGRAM NOTICE: AirTalk is moving to 9-11am on Monday, November 7. The Takeaway will air at 9pm.

D.H. Peligro, drummer for punk band the Dead Kennedys, died Friday at age 63

By Lauren Hodges
Matt OzugMary Louise KellyJuana Summers
Published November 3, 2022 01:24 PM

D.H. Peligro, the longtime drummer for the iconic punk band the Dead Kennedys, died Friday at age 63.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Lauren Hodges
Lauren Hodges is an associate producer for All Things Considered. She joined the show in 2018 after seven years in the NPR newsroom as a producer and editor. She doesn't mind that you used her pens, she just likes them a certain way and asks that you put them back the way you found them, thanks. Despite years working on interviews with notable politicians, public figures, and celebrities for NPR, Hodges completely lost her cool when she heard RuPaul's voice and was told to sit quietly in a corner during the rest of the interview. She promises to do better next time.
Matt Ozug
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a co-host of NPR's All Things Considered, alongside Ailsa Chang, Ari Shapiro and Mary Louise Kelly. She joined All Things Considered in June 2022.