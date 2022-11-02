©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for KPCC comes from:
Become a KPCC Sponsor
PROGRAM NOTICE: AirTalk is moving to 9-11am on Monday, November 7. The Takeaway will air at 9pm.

Food writer and author Julie Powell, known for 'Julie & Julia,' died at age 49

By Erika Ryan
Sarah HandelMary Louise KellyJuana Summers
Published November 2, 2022 01:53 PM

Food writer and author Julie Powell, whose blog and book were later adapted into the 2009 film "Julie & Julia," died Oct. 26 at age 49.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Erika Ryan
Erika Ryan is a producer for All Things Considered. She joined NPR after spending 4 years at CNN, where she worked for various shows and CNN.com in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Ryan began her career in journalism as a print reporter covering arts and culture. She's a graduate of the University of South Carolina, and currently lives in Washington, D.C., with her dog, Millie.
Sarah Handel
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a co-host of NPR's All Things Considered, alongside Ailsa Chang, Ari Shapiro and Mary Louise Kelly. She joined All Things Considered in June 2022.