Biden gives closing argument on the state of U.S. democracy

By Tamara Keith
Published November 2, 2022 01:53 PM

Days ahead of midterm elections, President Biden is giving his closing argument on the state of U.S. democracy with the backdrop of the U.S. Capitol, where the Jan. 6 attack took place.

Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. In that time, she has chronicled the final years of the Obama administration, covered Hillary Clinton's failed bid for president from start to finish and thrown herself into documenting the Trump administration, from policy made by tweet to the president's COVID diagnosis and the insurrection. In the final year of the Trump administration and the first year of the Biden administration, she focused her reporting on the White House response to the COVID-19 pandemic, breaking news about global vaccine sharing and plans for distribution of vaccines to children under 12.