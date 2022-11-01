©2022 Southern California Public Radio
New York City requires employers to list a salary range for posted job advertisements

By Stacey Vanek Smith
Published November 1, 2022 01:45 PM

A pay transparency law goes into effect Tuesday in New York City that requires employers to list a salary range for all posted job advertisements.

Stacey Vanek Smith is the co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money. She's also a correspondent for Planet Money, where she covers business and economics. In this role, Smith has followed economic stories down the muddy back roads of Oklahoma to buy 100 barrels of oil; she's traveled to Pune, India, to track down the man who pitched the country's dramatic currency devaluation to the prime minister; and she's spoken with a North Korean woman who made a small fortune smuggling artificial sweetener in from China.