Sunday Puzzle: A soo-per challenge

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a word or name starting with the syllable "soo" — in any spelling.

Ex. Surgical stitch --> SUTURE

1. Country south of Egypt

2. Thing kept as a memento

3. One branch of Islam

4. Second-in-command in a kitchen

5. Form of sugar

6. Group once led by Diana Ross

7. Nom de plume

8. Mideast canal

9. Popular medicine for cold and sinus relief

10. Auto import from Japan

11. Famous composer of marches

12. Kind of wrestling

13. Logic puzzle with 81 squares

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from Wei-hwa Huang, of San Jose, who's the four-time champion of the World Puzzle Championship. He notes that it's unusual for a multi-word movie title to consist entirely of words starting with vowels, none of which are the article "a." or pronoun "I." Can you name a popular movie with a five-word title — with word lengths 10, 10, 3, 2, 4 — all of which start with vowels?

Challenge answer: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Winner: Alex Gallamore of Charlottesville, VA

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from David Wagner, of Atlanta, Ga. Think of a common phrase in the form "___ of my ___." The word that goes in the first blank is the name of a well-known company. And the word that goes in the second blank sounds like part of the names of many of that company's products. What phrase is it?

If you know the answer to the two-week challenge, submit it here by Thursday, Nov. 3 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

