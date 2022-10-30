©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Over 150 people died after a crowd surge on Halloween in Seoul

By Ayesha Rascoe
Anthony Kuhn
Published October 30, 2022 04:53 AM

More than 150 people were killed after a crowd pushed forward in a narrow alley during Halloween celebrations in Seoul. Many of the dead are teenagers.

Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is the host of Weekend Edition Sunday and the Saturday episodes of Up First. As host of the morning news magazine, she interviews news makers, entertainers, politicians and more about the stories that everyone is talking about or that everyone should be talking about.
Anthony Kuhn
Anthony Kuhn is NPR's correspondent based in Seoul, South Korea, reporting on the Korean Peninsula, Japan, and the great diversity of Asia's countries and cultures. Before moving to Seoul in 2018, he traveled to the region to cover major stories including the North Korean nuclear crisis and the Fukushima earthquake and nuclear disaster.