©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for KPCC comes from:
Become a KPCC Sponsor

How voting patterns have changed since 2020, and how early voting is going in Georgia

By Miles Parks
Sam GringlasAlejandra Marquez JanseAshley BrownBenjamin SwaseyJuana Summers
Published October 26, 2022 01:47 PM

A look at how voting patterns have changed since 2020, and how early voting is going so far in the key state of Georgia.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Miles Parks
Miles Parks is a correspondent on NPR's Washington Desk, where he covers voting and election security.
Sam Gringlas
Sam Gringlas is a journalist at NPR's All Things Considered. In 2020, he helped cover the presidential election with NPR's Washington Desk and has also reported for NPR's business desk covering the workforce. He's produced and reported with NPR from across the country, as well as China and Mexico, covering topics like politics, trade, the environment, immigration and breaking news. He started as an intern at All Things Considered after graduating with a public policy degree from the University of Michigan, where he was the managing news editor at The Michigan Daily. He's a native Michigander.
Alejandra Marquez Janse
Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown is a senior editor for All Things Considered.
Benjamin Swasey
Ben Swasey is an editor on the Washington desk who leads NPR's coverage of voting and election administration. He's also edited campaign stories for the 2020 and 2022 election cycles.
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a co-host of NPR's All Things Considered, alongside Ailsa Chang, Ari Shapiro and Mary Louise Kelly. She joined All Things Considered in June 2022.