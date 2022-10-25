What's happening in Haiti?

Haiti is in crisis.

Violent gangs have grown in number and power over the last few years and have recently been blocking humanitarian aid and the country’s main fuel terminal.

Hospitals have closed their doors or reduced capacity amid a cholera outbreak. And the prices of basic goods like food and gas have skyrocketed.

Acting Prime Minister Ariel Henry has requested international aid and special forces, but many Haitians oppose foreign intervention.

Haiti is at a standstill. So how does the country move forward?

