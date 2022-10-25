©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Pam Grier on Blaxploitation, criticism, and the horse that saved her

By Michelle Harven
October 25, 2022
Special guest Pam Grier speaks onstage at the screening of "Coffy" during the 2022 TCM Classic Film Festival at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres Multiplex in Los Angeles, California.
Pam Grier paved the way for women in Hollywood.

Known as one of the most powerful action stars of the 1970s Blaxploitation genre, Grier made a name for herself as a badass, gun-slinging icon. 

That persona led filmmaker Quintin Tarantino to write a film for her in which she played Jackie Brown

On the podcast “The Plot Thickens,” host Ben Makiewicz sat down with Grier for over 20 hours and explored her legacy and life story.

We talk to Grier about her work.

Michelle Harven