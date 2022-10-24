Young voters turned up in 2020. Will they turn out this year?

We are two weeks away from the midterm elections.

The results will determine who controls congress, which states get new governors and where abortion might be enshrined or rejected in state constitutions.

But what goes down depends on who shows up.Young voters had record turnout in 2020 and 2018. Will they do it again in 2022? What’s driving them to the polls this year?

What should first-time voters expect?

