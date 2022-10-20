©2022 Southern California Public Radio
A lawsuit could still stop Biden's student loan relief in it's tracks

By Cory Turner
Published October 20, 2022 01:23 PM

Millions of federal student loan borrowers have applied to have their debt erased under President Biden's new plan, but any one of a handful of lawsuits could stop the relief before it even starts.

