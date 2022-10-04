©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Herschel Walker denies a report that he paid for girlfriend's 2009 abortion

By A Martínez
Sam Gringlas
Published October 4, 2022 04:15 AM

The Georgia GOP senate nominee denies the story which first appeared in The Daily Beast. NPR has not confirmed the story. On the campaign trail, Walker has advocated for a complete abortion ban.

A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Sam Gringlas
Sam Gringlas is a journalist at NPR's All Things Considered. In 2020, he helped cover the presidential election with NPR's Washington Desk and has also reported for NPR's business desk covering the workforce. He's produced and reported with NPR from across the country, as well as China and Mexico, covering topics like politics, trade, the environment, immigration and breaking news. He started as an intern at All Things Considered after graduating with a public policy degree from the University of Michigan, where he was the managing news editor at The Michigan Daily. He's a native Michigander.