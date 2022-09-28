©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for KPCC comes from:
Become a KPCC Sponsor

What caused 2 key natural gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea to rupture?

By Rob Schmitz
Rachel Martin
Published September 28, 2022 04:10 AM

European officials have raised "sabotage" concerns after seismologists say explosions preceded leaks in Russian-owned Nord Stream gas pipelines on Monday.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, and a founding host of NPR's award-winning morning news podcast Up First. Martin's interviews take listeners behind the headlines to understand the people at the center of those stories.