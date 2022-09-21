©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for KPCC comes from:
Become a KPCC Sponsor

How mass migrant crossings are impacting the small border town of Rio Grande City

By Ari Shapiro
Karen ZamoraChristopher Intagliata
Published September 21, 2022 02:06 PM

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Rio Grande City Mayor Joel Villarreal about the influx of migrants crossing through his south Texas city.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
Karen Zamora
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.