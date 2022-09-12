©2022 Southern California Public Radio
A dental hygienist shortage has dentist offices struggling to schedule patients

By Craig LeMoult
Published September 12, 2022 02:10 PM

Across the country, dentists are having a hard time scheduling all their patients because they don't have enough help from dental hygienists. Many hygienists left the field over the last few years.

Craig LeMoult
