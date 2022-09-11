©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Procession in Scotland to move Queen Elizabeth II's coffin

By Ayesha Rascoe
Frank Langfitt
Published September 11, 2022 05:02 AM

We are following the procession in Scotland, where Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is moved from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh, where she will lie in state.

Ayesha Rascoe is the host of Weekend Edition Sunday and the Saturday episodes of Up First. As host of the morning news magazine, she interviews news makers, entertainers, politicians and more about the stories that everyone is talking about or that everyone should be talking about.
Frank Langfitt is NPR's London correspondent. He covers the UK and Ireland, as well as the war in Ukraine and its implications in Europe. Langfitt has reported from more than fifty countries and territories around the globe.