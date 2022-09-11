©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Apache tribes in Arizona are leading the way in saving Emory oak trees

By Melissa Sevigny
Published September 11, 2022 05:02 AM

As Emory oak trees in parts of Arizona disappear, members of several Apache tribes are working on a collaborative plan with the U.S. Forest Service and researchers to preserve them.

Melissa Sevigny
