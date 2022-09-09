Hrishikesh Hirway: Finding balance through deconstructing music

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour We Contain Multitudes.

Hrishikesh Hirway always wanted to be a musician. When his dream didn't go as planned, he navigated complex feelings of success and failure — embracing opportunities that became unexpected gifts.

About Hrishikesh Hirway

Hrishikesh Hirway is a musician, songwriter and music producer.

He's recorded several albums under the name The One AM Radio. He's also composed original music for Netflix, ESPN, the NBA as well as the Sydney Opera House.

Hirway is also the the host and producer of several podcasts, including Song Exploder, Home Cooking with Samin Nosrat and The West Wing Weekly with Joshua Malina. He's helped launch Google's first original podcast and has produced podcasts for Mailchimp. He's also an advisor on digital strategy for the Library of Congress.

Hirway lives in Los Angeles, California.

