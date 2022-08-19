The News Roundup – International

Ukraine’s president is calling on the United Nations to “ensure the security” of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. It’s Europe’s largest nuclear power station and has been occupied by Russia since March.

The United States Africa Command says a U.S. airstrike targeted and killed members of a leading terrorist group.

The head of the World Health Organization spoke out this week about the crisis in Ethiopia’s blockaded Tigray region. He described it as “the worst disaster on Earth.” The 6 million people living in the Tigray region have been cut off from the world since violence erupted there in late 2020.

We cover the most important stories from around the world on the international portion of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.