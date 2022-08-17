©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for KPCC comes from:
Become a KPCC Sponsor

Schools in Mississippi face another year in the shadow of the pandemic

By Leila Fadel
Cory Turner
Published August 17, 2022 02:03 AM

As students return to classrooms for the new school year, we visit one district, in Jackson, Miss., to hear how school leaders, teachers and families are feeling.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Cory Turner
Cory Turner reports and edits for the NPR Ed team. He's helped lead several of the team's signature reporting projects, including "The Truth About America's Graduation Rate" (2015), the groundbreaking "School Money" series (2016), "Raising Kings: A Year Of Love And Struggle At Ron Brown College Prep" (2017), and the NPR Life Kit parenting podcast with Sesame Workshop (2019). His year-long investigation with NPR's Chris Arnold, "The Trouble With TEACH Grants" (2018), led the U.S. Department of Education to change the rules of a troubled federal grant program that had unfairly hurt thousands of teachers.