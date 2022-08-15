How a U.S. Marine and an Afghan interpreter forged a bond of friendship in Afghanistan

Zac Zaki was an interpreter for the United States Marines in Afghanistan. The memories of bloody battle are still with him:

“Sounds like whistling by your ear and the minefield that you’re walking through on it. You lost your friend, your partners,” he says. “You saw the pieces of people’s bodies.”

Tom Schueman was his commander.

“We were headed towards the village and Zac was monitoring the radio. And he could hear what the Taliban were saying and they said, ‘We’re going to start the ambush in just a minute.’ But we were in a minefield,” Schueman says.

Today, On Point: Zac Zaki and Tom Schueman joins us to talk about the friendship they forged in Afghanistan, and what it took to get Zaki out of Kabul.

Guests

Zainullah “Zac” Zaki, former interpreter with the Third Battalion, Fifth Marines during the war in Afghanistan. Co-author of Always Faithful: A Story of the War in Afghanistan, the Fall of Kabul, and the Unshakable Bond Between a Marine and an Interpreter. (@ZainullahhZaki)

Major Tom Schueman, active duty Marine. Co-author of Always Faithful: A Story of the War in Afghanistan, the Fall of Kabul, and the Unshakable Bond Between a Marine and an Interpreter. (@t_schue)

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: One year ago today, Kabul fell to the Taliban. It marked the chaotic end to 20 years of war and American occupation of Afghanistan, the longest war the United States has ever fought. Zainullah Zaki. He goes by Zac for short. He and Tom Schueman formed a lasting friendship over 16 months of the deadliest fighting of that entire war.

Zac was an Afghan interpreter for the U.S. military. Tom, a platoon commander with the third Battalion, fifth Marines. Together, they’ve just published a new book. It’s called Always Faithful. And Zac joins us today from San Antonio, Texas. Zainullah Zaki, welcome to On Point.

ZAC ZAKI: Thanks for having me.

CHAKRABARTI: And Major Tom Schueman with us from Chicago, Illinois. Major Schueman, welcome to you.

TOM SCHUEMAN: Thank you.

CHAKRABARTI: Tom, can you first tell us the story of the first time you and Zac actually met each other in Afghanistan?

SCHUEMAN: Sure. It was October, beginning of October 2010. We were headed out on a patrol. Up to that point, I’d had a few other interpreters. Most of them were quitting because of how dangerous it was in Afghanistan at the time. And the only ones who were left usually either didn’t speak English, or didn’t speak the local dialect of Pashto.

So right off the bat I saw Zac. Healthy, young, fit guy who clearly had a solid command of English and knew the local dialect. And so we immediately connected just based on his competency or proficiency at being a translator. That was kind of the initial connection there. I was just happy to have someone who would go out on patrol, could interpret. And I wouldn’t have to worry about him becoming a liability. So that was the initial impression.

CHAKRABARTI: And what were the conditions like in the location you were deployed to at the time? In terms of the intensity of the fighting, or the number of times you needed to be in contact with locals? Tell us a little bit more about what you were experiencing and the kinds of things you were there for. You knew that your interpreter might experience.

SCHUEMAN: Sure. It was the most violent, kinetic, deadly place in the world at that time. Helmand Province, second district, Afghanistan. The IED threat, improvised explosive device, you can think of a mine, was intense. Every time you took a step, you thought maybe this would be the last time I put this foot down. Best case scenario, if I put this foot down, I won’t have a leg. Likely scenario, I won’t be alive. And that’s what we were thinking every time we were patrolling and fighting through minefields with the enemy ambushing us every time we went out.

And so it was extremely violent, extremely kinetic. But we also had a responsibility to provide security for the local people there. And so we would go out and engage with the villagers. I was also working with the Afghan army. So that’s where the interpreter comes in each day, is to help me understand what’s going on in the village. He also helps me to read the human terrain. He helps me understand the cultural nuances.

And so when I’m going into a village, Zac’s able to see things that I wouldn’t see from my perspective, based on his cultural understanding from being from the country. So he’s there to actually literally translate, but also he provided a lot more depth than just simply translating.

CHAKRABARTI: Well, Zac, let me ask you, what made you decide to want to become a translator for the United States military?

ZAKI: First when an American landed in Afghanistan in 2001 after 9-11, they come to our province where I’m living. And when they landed there was a FOB next to our house. And they started helping people, and they started making government buildings, the government offices, and start building the schools. And start giving books, notebooks, pens to the children in the streets, on the roads, and they throw it … to the kids, so they can go to school.

That’s why I decided to go to school, and learn English and help our partners. … And that’s why I decided to go to help them, so they can help us better than they can do right now. They needed a language linguist, translator, and that’s why I decided to work side by side with them, and just also for the future of my country.

CHAKRABARTI: Zac, In 2001, late 2001, early 2002, when the United States first went into Afghanistan. How old were you?

ZAKI: I was 11 years old when the American come. And as I said, there was a FOB next to our house. When after school we come from school, we help American. I was a translator. I learned at that time, and I go there and help them out whatever they need. … And whatever they need, they call us and we just provide whatever they need.

We bring it to them. … And after, like in 2010, there was examination for the interpreters to hire some interpreters. … And I went … and just joined that examination and I get passed.

CHAKRABARTI: I see. So you were what, 18, 19 years old at the time?

ZAKI: Yeah, at the time I was 18, almost 18 year old when I took that examination and I get passed and … deployed to Helmand.

CHAKRABARTI: I asked that Zac because many of us here in the United States have sort of lost contact or lost a sense of perspective of how long the U.S. military was involved in Afghanistan. So hearing that you were 11 when the military first arrived and that you were 18, 19 when you took that examination to become a translator, we’re talking about, you know, half your life already. And so then when you were sent to Helmand Province, was Major Schueman the first Marine you worked with?

ZAKI: Yeah. When they sent me there was a big camp, it’s called Leatherneck and they took us there, then another FOB in second district. … And then they said, there is a team … and it doesn’t have an interpreter. At that time, some of the interpreter quit because of the dangerous place, that the place was too dangerous with IED and ambushes. And the interpreter there can not stay to put their life in the risk. So they send me … and I went there and met Tom Schueman.

CHAKRABARTI: So Zac, you know how I asked Major Schueman what he thought of you when he first met you? What did you think of him when you first met?

ZAKI: … When I saw him, he looked very good behavior, and looks very nice person. And I just get happy. So some of the commanders and the platoon commanders, they were very, very like angry people and pissed off all the time. And so when I see him, he was very good, a smile on the face and very nice person. And I like it. That’s why I stay in very danger. And accept everything for my team, for my platoon commander. And I stayed along.

CHAKRABARTI: So you know the reason why I asked you both that same sort of first impression question is that it seems to me, at the bedrock of a successful relationship between any member of the U.S. military and an interpreter, especially in a place like Afghanistan, is trust. Like Major Schueman, you had to be able to trust Zac.

And Zac also had to be able to trust you, especially given the circumstances under which this deployment was taking place. Major Schueman, as you described, I mean, your battalion, if I remember correctly, lost more people than any other during the entire 20 year war.

SCHUEMAN: Correct. It was the bloodiest battle. I would also offer that we killed more Taliban than any other battalion. But you know, when it comes to trust, I think trust is the oxygen for any relationship to grow or prosper. And it becomes particularly important to have that trust when it’s a life or death situation. So, yes, trust is always essential for relationships. It’s particularly important when you’re in combat.

CHAKRABARTI: So can you tell me a little bit more about the kind of situation that you and Zac were in? We’ve just unfortunately got about 30 seconds before the first break, so I’ll let you get started. But I understand that what Zac had been with the first platoon for just four days, there had already been several firefights.

SCHUEMAN: In the first 100 days, we were in 100 firefights. So every single day we went outside, we were fighting.

CHAKRABARTI: Okay. Well, we’re going to hear more about some specific instances within those first 100 days when we come back.

