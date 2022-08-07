The Writers' Room: Jesmyn Ward and 'Mother Swamp'

Jesmyn Ward is the acclaimed author of “Salvage the Bones” and “Sing, Unburied, Sing.” She’s also a twice-over recipient of the National Book Award.

Her latest project is a short story called “Mother Swamp,” which takes us back to the South, this time to Louisiana. It follows a 17-year-old girl and the nine generations of women before her who survived illness, hunger, and enslavement.

It’s inspired by the real-world hidden communities of descendants of escaped slaves throughout the southern United States.

“Mother Swamp” is part of a new Amazon Original Stories collection titled “A Point in Time.” Jesmyn Ward joins us to talk about her life and career.

