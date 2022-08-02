©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for KPCC comes from:
Become a KPCC Sponsor

For Georgia to stay the 'peach state,' farmers are trying to adapt to climate change

By Sam Gringlas
Published August 2, 2022 01:49 PM

Georgia is known as the "peach state." But warming winters due to climate change mean fewer chill hours needed for fruit. Growers and horticulturists are now experimenting with new varieties to adapt.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Sam Gringlas
Sam Gringlas is a journalist at NPR's All Things Considered. In 2020, he helped cover the presidential election with NPR's Washington Desk and has also reported for NPR's business desk covering the workforce. He's produced and reported with NPR from across the country, as well as China and Mexico, covering topics like politics, trade, the environment, immigration and breaking news. He started as an intern at All Things Considered after graduating with a public policy degree from the University of Michigan, where he was the managing news editor at The Michigan Daily. He's a native Michigander.