2 possible 2024 presidential candidates, Trump and Pence, gave speeches in Washington

By Tamara Keith
Published July 27, 2022 02:09 PM

Donald Trump and Mike Pence are both making early pitches to potentially lead their party in the 2024 election. Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election and their split hang over their prospects.

