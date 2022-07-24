Sunday Puzzle: Postmarked, T-N

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a compound word or familiar two-word phrase with the initials T-N, as in the postal abbreviation for Tennessee.

Ex. How a company or commercial product is known --> TRADE NAME

1. Thirty minus one

2. Bit of info on a business card

3. Kind of sweater with a high collar

4. ABC, CBS, or Fox

5. What divides a court at Wimbledon

6. Target for a pedicurist

7. U.S. government security with a fixed interest rate

8. Of the highest quality

9. Host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show"

10. Cartoonist who created the Republican and Democratic party symbols

11. Presidential daughter with a 1971 White House wedding

12. Direction straight up according to the earth's axis

13. Difficult puzzle, metaphorically

Last week's challenge: This challenge comes from Adam Cohen, of Brooklyn. Name a food item in seven letters. Move the first letter to the fifth position and you'll get two words that are synonyms. What are they?

Challenge answer: Brisket --> risk, bet

Winner: Stephen Mesi of Alhambra, CA

This week's challenge: This week's challenge will require a little research. The 1989 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and the 1992 Olympic gold medal in giant slalom both suggest, phonetically, a certain square number. What is it?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, July 28 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.