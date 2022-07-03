Sunday Puzzle: States in rhyme

Last week's challenge: It's a riddle from Greg Van Mechelen, of Berkeley, Calif. How old was Reverend Spooner when he found happiness?



Challenge answer: Fifty-nine (which, when spoonerized, is nifty + fine)

This week's winner: Harriet Bicksler of Mechanicsburg, Pa.

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a two-word rhyming phrase that starts with the name of a U.S. city.

Ex. Alternatives to paper clips in Florida --> NAPLES STAPLES

1. Strip of breakfast meat in Georgia

2. Home for a king or queen in Texas

3. Overhead part of a room in West Virginia

4. Doing the rumba or waltz in Michigan

5. A lucky one has four leaves in Delaware

6. Shaggy family dog in North Carolina

7. Marriage ceremony in Pennsylvania

8. Goods carried on a ship in North Dakota

9. Side of a road in Colorado

10. Coverings for holes in clothing in Mississippi

11. A metric unit in Hawaii

12. Place where planes land in Connecticut

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from Joseph Young, of St. Cloud, Minn., who is a frequent contributor here. Name a well-known fictional character in two words. Remove two letters from the first word in the name. The result is the plural form of the second word. What character is this?

