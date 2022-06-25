'Wait Wait' for June 25, 2022: With Not My Job guests Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guests Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda and panelists Peter Grosz, Helen Hong and Adam Burke. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

A New American Holiday; The End of an Era for Internet Security; Ohio State Gets The Word

Panel Questions

A New Reason To Wash Your Face

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about the surprising things musicians do to get listeners, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Mockumentarians Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda talk croquet

Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda won a Peabody for their true crime parody American Vandal, and now they're back with Players, a mockumentary about esports, but what do they know about c-sports, specifically, croquet?

Panel Questions

Your Future Stands in the Balance; Pickleball with a pickle and balls; The Lords of Complaints

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: A Popsicle for Your Fries; Most Likely To Offend Athena; The Town That Made Limericks Famous Gets Its Due

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict, now that Ohio State has "The," what's the next word to get trademarked.

