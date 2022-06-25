©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for KPCC comes from:
Become a KPCC Sponsor

Could Fl. Gov. DeSantis successfully challenge Trump in 2024's presidential election?

By Susan Davis
Published June 25, 2022 06:26 AM

NPR's Susan Davis talks with New Yorker magazine staff writer Dexter Filkins about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his growing strength in the Republican Party.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Susan Davis
Susan Davis is a congressional correspondent for NPR and a co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast. She has covered Congress, elections, and national politics since 2002 for publications including USA TODAY, The Wall Street Journal, National Journal and Roll Call. She appears regularly on television and radio outlets to discuss congressional and national politics, and she is a contributor on PBS's Washington Week with Robert Costa. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Philadelphia native.