ELECTION RESULTS — LA And Statewide Returns From The 2022 California Primary

The Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

Published June 24, 2022 07:54 AM
An overcast sky hangs above the U.S. Supreme Court.
Just shy of its 50th anniversary, Roe v. Wade has been overturned.

In a 6 to 3 decision, the Supreme Court voted to strike down the precedent this morning.  

In the majority opinion, Justice Samuel Alito wrote, “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

It’s a historic moment – one with massive implications for every American.

And there are a lot of questions about what this means for the future of abortion access and health care more broadly. 

We take your calls and ask a panel of experts about the decision.

