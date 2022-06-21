©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for KPCC comes from:
Become a KPCC Sponsor
ELECTION RESULTS — LA And Statewide Returns From The 2022 California Primary

Rep. Jamie Raskin on what's ahead for the Jan. 6 hearings

By Paige Osburn, Kathryn Fink
Published June 21, 2022 05:29 AM
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IN) (L) and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) listen during the third hearing by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, DC.
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IN) (L) and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) listen during the third hearing by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, DC.

Three hearings down. At least two more to go.

What have we learned so far as a result of the investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection?

From NPR‘s Domenico Montanaro:

Dozens have already been convicted of obstruction of Congress and obstructing an official proceeding. The question now, though, is what happens next, and how real is the possibility that prosecutors at the Justice Department do, in fact, go after Trump.

But, so far, there’s been a lack of cooperation between the committee and the Justice Department. The department complained in a letter to the committee that it hasn’t turned over needed transcripts. That, it said, “complicates the Department’s ability to investigate and prosecute those who engaged in criminal conduct in relation to the January 6 attack on the Capitol.”

We talk with J6 committee member Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin about what we’ve seen so far — and what’s to come.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.

Paige Osburn, Kathryn Fink