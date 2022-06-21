Ottessa Moshfegh on writing the grotesque

Ottessa Moshfegh is the best-selling author of Eileen and My Year of Rest and Relaxation, both of which have screen adaptations in the works.

She’s been described as an author-provocateur, focusing on the cruel and gory aspects of human nature, sending us deep into the minds and lives of characters we’d probably hate to meet on the street.

Her latest novel is no different. Lapvona is a medieval dark comedy that’s been described by critics as “Monty Python and the Holy Grail if it had been directed by David Cronenberg.”

Moshfegh joins us to talk about her new novel, writing the grotesque, and what’s next.

