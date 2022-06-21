©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for KPCC comes from:
Become a KPCC Sponsor
ELECTION RESULTS — LA And Statewide Returns From The 2022 California Primary

Ottessa Moshfegh on writing the grotesque

By Arfie Ghedi
Published June 21, 2022 05:33 AM
(photo by Jake Belcher)
(photo by Jake Belcher)

Ottessa Moshfegh is the best-selling author of Eileen and My Year of Rest and Relaxation, both of which have screen adaptations in the works.

She’s been described as an author-provocateur, focusing on the cruel and gory aspects of human nature, sending us deep into the minds and lives of characters we’d probably hate to meet on the street. 

Her latest novel is no different. Lapvona is a medieval dark comedy that’s been described by critics as “Monty Python and the Holy Grail if it had been directed by David Cronenberg.”

Moshfegh joins us to talk about her new novel, writing the grotesque, and what’s next. 

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.

Arfie Ghedi