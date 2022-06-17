The News Roundup – Domestic

The House committee investigating the events of the Jan. 6 insurrection met twice this week. We learned new details surrounding payments made to Trump surrogates, Ginni Thomas’ correspondence on the day, and former President Donald Trump’s pressure on his vice president, Mike Pence.

The Senate continues to work on a bipartisan framework for a bill on gun control. The plan currently has support from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. However, GOP Sen. John Cornyn says it may need to slim down before it gains his support.

The Food and Drug Administration voted to recommend Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for young children. The vaccination plan consists of two shots administered four weeks apart for kids six months through five years old.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

