1A Movie Club: The summer of sequels

This year’s summer movie calendar is full of sequels.

There’s a new installment in the “Jurassic World” franchise. There’s Marvel’s “Thor: Love and Thunder.” And even a “Downton Abbey” movie sequel.

Basically, fans of many media properties can expect to be well-fed in the coming months. Most recently, “Top Gun: Maverick,” a sequel 36 years in the making, has become one of the biggest films of the year.

But what makes a good sequel? And are they an indicator that Hollywood is running out of ideas? We tackle this issue in this edition of the 1A Movie Club.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.