©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Member-supported news for Southern California
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for KPCC comes from:
Become a KPCC Sponsor

High inflation is taking a toll on energy and housing markets

By Scott Horsley
Brittany CroninChris Arnold
Published May 24, 2022 01:27 PM

High inflation is weighing on the U.S. economy and raising the risk of a recession. Here's how energy and housing markets are being affected.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
Brittany Cronin
Brittany Cronin is an assistant producer for NPR's daily economics podcast, The Indicator from Planet Money. She is currently on an interim assignment reporting on energy and cars for NPR's Business Desk.
Chris Arnold
NPR correspondent Chris Arnold is based in Boston. His reports are heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazines Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition. He joined NPR in 1996 and was based in San Francisco before moving to Boston in 2001.