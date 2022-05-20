How climate change is moving the world's forests north

The great boreal forests of the planetary north circle the Earth in an almost unbroken ring.

Ben Rawlance has walked or canoed through many of these woods. But in Norway, above the Arctic Circle, Rawlence felt alarm.

At the forest’s edge looking North, Rawlence should have seen nothing but ice-white tundra, too cold for trees to grow.

But instead, he sees the dark forms of birch trees that have taken root in the ice.

“The different species of tree are responding to warming in different ways,” he says. “But the basic principle is like a greenhouse. You’ve heard of the greenhouse effect and greenhouse gasses, and if you put a plant in a greenhouse, it grows faster and higher. And that’s essentially what’s happening to the forests of the world.”

Today, On Point: The trees are on the move. Climate change and the world’s boreal forests.

Guests

Ben Rawlence, writer and founder and director of Black Mountains College in Wales. Author of The Treeline: The Last Forest and the Future of Life on Earth. (@BenRawlence)

Related Reading

The Big Issue: “‘As the planet warms, the forest is on the move’” — “You have a heartbeat. Did you know that the planet has one too? In fact it has more than one.”

The Guardian: “‘The treeline is out of control’: how the climate crisis is turning the Arctic green” — “Altafjord is a wide expanse of black water on the edge of the Barents Sea, ringed with mountains.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.