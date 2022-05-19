The News Roundup – International

The United Nations is warning that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could cause a global food crisis. Global prices are rising, causing poorer nations to struggle to feed their citizens. Ukraine’s ports, once major exporters of cooking oil and cereals, are closed — sparking concerns about the global food supply.

The former Somali president, a man relieved of his power in 2017, has been voted back into office by lawmakers in the country amid a lockdown in the capital of Mogadishu.

President Joe Biden is traveling to Asia for the first time in his presidency. Reports indicate he intends to send a message to China warning against invading its neighboring nations.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe on the international portion of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.