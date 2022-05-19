©2022 Southern California Public Radio
The News Roundup – International

Published May 19, 2022 11:28 AM
Newly elected Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud waves after he was sworn-in, in the capital Mogadishu.
The United Nations is warning that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could cause a global food crisis. Global prices are rising, causing poorer nations to struggle to feed their citizens. Ukraine’s ports, once major exporters of cooking oil and cereals, are closed — sparking concerns about the global food supply.

The former Somali president, a man relieved of his power in 2017, has been voted back into office by lawmakers in the country amid a lockdown in the capital of Mogadishu.

President Joe Biden is traveling to Asia for the first time in his presidency. Reports indicate he intends to send a message to China warning against invading its neighboring nations.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe on the international portion of the News Roundup.

