The News Roundup – Domestic

The United States passed one million COVID-related deaths this week. It’s now the third-leading cause of death in the country.

President Joe Biden traveled to Buffalo to visit a community devastated by a racist attack that claimed the lives of ten Black people at a supermarket.

It was a big week for primaries. North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn lost his GOP primary reelection bid to state Sen. Chuck Edwards. Cawthorn was the target of a campaign by Republicans behind the scenes, who voiced discontent for his alleged sexual antics.

We cover the most important stories from around the nation on the News Roundup.

