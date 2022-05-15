What the end of Title 42 means for the U.S. border

The Biden administration announced it would end a Trump-era policy immigration policy known as Title 42 on May 23.Its fate, however, now lies in the hands of a federal judge as Republicans and some Democrats look to keep the policy in place.

Title 42 has been in effect since March 2020. It has been used to restrict border crossings when there is a public health emergency (like a pandemic).

Some border officials and mayors are worried about a spike in border crossings if Title 42 is lifted. Lawmakers are divided over what to do about immigration.

So how effective has Title 42 been in securing the border? And why has it become so controversial?

