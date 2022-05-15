©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Politics chat: Biden addresses racism; GOP visits Ukraine; Penn. primary this week

By Tamara Keith
Published May 15, 2022 05:36 AM

Lawmakers react to yesterday's mass shooting in Buffalo; a delegation of GOP senators makes a surprise trip to Ukraine; and Pennsylvania holds its primary this week.

Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. In that time, she has chronicled the final years of the Obama administration, covered Hillary Clinton's failed bid for president from start to finish and thrown herself into documenting the Trump administration, from policy made by tweet to the president's COVID diagnosis and the insurrection. In the final year of the Trump administration and the first year of the Biden administration, she focused her reporting on the White House response to the COVID-19 pandemic, breaking news about global vaccine sharing and plans for distribution of vaccines to children under 12.