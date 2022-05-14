Fresh Air Weekend: Actor Rosie Perez; British 'Office' co-creator Stephen Merchant

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

More than fame and success, Rosie Perez found what she always wanted — a stable home: Raised in a convent for abandoned kids, The Flight Attendant co-star used to dream of stability and a loving home. Now that she has it, Perez says, "It's priceless."

You can't 'Trust' this novel. And that's a very good thing: Hernan Diaz's novel is constantly pulling a fast one on the reader. It opens with the saga of a Wall Street tycoon, but soon another narrative comes to upend the truth of everything that came before.

British 'Office' co-creator Stephen Merchant isn't afraid to fuse comedy with tragedy: Merchant's new series, The Outlaws, follows low-level offenders who've been assigned community service. It was inspired in part by his parents, who supervised community service in Bristol, England.

