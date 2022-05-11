©2022 Southern California Public Radio
A spying scandal and the fate of Western Sahara

By Adrian Florido
Miguel MaciasRoberta Rampton
Published May 11, 2022 01:36 PM

Diplomatic relations between Spain and Morocco are tense after it was revealed that the phone of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez had been hacked with the spyware Pegasus.

