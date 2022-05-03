Mandy Moore is returning to music and preparing for life beyond ‘This Is Us’

Mandy Moore has played Rebecca Pearson for more than five years on the NBC’s “This is Us.” Rebecca is the mother of three children – Kevin, Kate, and Randall. We follow the family’s lives as they navigate heartbreak, grief, and life from birth to middle age and beyond. This month, that award-winning run will take its final bow.

But Moore’s early rise to fame came via her music. And it’s something she returned to recently in 2020 after an 11-year hiatus. Her latest record “In Real Life” is out May 13.

We talk to Moore about leaving Rebecca Pearson behind and releasing new music.

