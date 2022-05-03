Inside Florida's property insurance crisis
The Florida property insurance market is in trouble.
“For the last two years, the private companies operating in Florida have had a combined negative net income of $1 billion. So, the market is fundamentally shutting down.”
It’s bad for homeowners too.
“Consumers are on life support right now. They are … paying more money for less coverage.”
When a market craters like that, something fundamental has gone wrong. In Florida, it comes down to one thing: litigation.
“Florida has 8% of the claims and 79% of the litigation, so there’s something very, very wrong with that.
“And I don’t think anyone logically could explain that kind of differential other than the statutes in Florida being abused.”
Today, On Point: Florida’s property insurance meltdown. Can it be fixed?
Guests
Mark Friedlander, director of corporate communications at the Insurance Information Institute, a non-partisan nonprofit. (@markfri09)
Jeff Brandes, Republican Florida state senator since 2012. Author of Senator Jeff Brandes Calls for Special Session on Insurance. (@JeffreyBrandes)
Also Featured
Mandy Wells, a homeowner in Cape Coral, FL
Joe Carlucci, co-owner of Brightway Insurance, an insurance agency in Jacksonville, Florida.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
