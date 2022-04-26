©2022 Southern California Public Radio
Paxlovid, a highly effective COVID drug, will be made available to more pharmacies

By Rachel Martin
Tamara Keith
Published April 26, 2022

The White House is unveiling a new push to make more people aware of COVID-19 treatments like Paxlovid — because stockpiles of the life-saving antiviral have been sitting on shelves, unused.

